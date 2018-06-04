HAPPENING NOW: MCSO investigation at Fountain Hills home connected to Valley killing spree

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was conducting an investigation at a home in Fountain Hills on Monday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Sources tell Arizona's Family the investigation by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at a Fountain Hills home is connected to a killing spree in which a man identified as Dwight Jones murdered four people.

Investigators are scouring a home in the area of Kit Fox Place in Fountain Hills, where sources say the bodies of a husband or wife were found. That brings the total number of victims to six.

The names of those victims have not been released and no other details were immediately available.

Police said Jones shot and killed himself inside his room at an Extended Stay America in Scottsdale as officers closed in on him early Monday morning.

First four victims

Thursday, May 31 - Dr. Steve Pitt

Friday, June 1 - Laura Anderson and Veleria Sharp

Saturday, June 2 - Dr. Marshall Levine

The Scottsdale and Phoenix police departments are holding a joint news conference at 3 p.m. We will bring that to you live here on azfamily.com and in our free news app.

We will update this story as more information comes into the Arizona's Family newsroom.

