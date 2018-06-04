Butter making classes offered in Phoenix

Have you wanted to go the old-fashioned way and make butter by hand?

Now is your chance with simple, fresh ingredients.

Danzeisen Dairy offers butter-making classes at their creamery store.

For $12 you get a mixer station with ingredients and each station can hold multiple people.

Danzeisen Dairy is located at 6024 W. Southern Avenue in Laveen Village.

For more information, visit their website.

