Phoenix-area kids gather to celebrate beating cancer

The event was sponsored by Cardon Children's Medical Center in Mesa. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Nearly 100 kids from across the Phoenix area came together to celebrate beating cancer, all in honor of National Cancer Survivor Day. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Nearly 100 kids from across the Phoenix area came together to celebrate beating cancer, all in honor of National Cancer Survivor Day.

What better way to celebrate than bowling, arcade games and glow in the dark golfing as kids celebrated beating the odds and surviving cancer at Fat Cats in Gilbert.

The event was sponsored by Cardon Children's Medical Center in Mesa.

Some of the participants also included children who are currently in treatment.

Cheerleaders from the Arizona Cardinals, mascots, costumed superheroes and princesses were on hand to greet the kids.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.