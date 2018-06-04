Glendale SWAT takes suspect into custody following overnight barricade situation

After a couple hours, SWAT was able to take the suspect into custody without further incident. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Officers were originally called to a home near 51st and Olive avenues in reference to an aggravated assault investigation. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Glendale SWAT team took a suspect into custody after the suspect was barricaded inside a home overnight.

Sunday night, officers were originally called to a home near 51st and Olive avenues in reference to an aggravated assault investigation, said Glendale police Sgt. John Roth.

After the suspect refused to exit the residence, Glendale SWAT was called to the scene to end the situation peacefully.

After a couple hours, SWAT was able to take the suspect into custody without further incident, said Roth.

Glendale police and detectives are expected to remain in the area to follow up with the investigation.

