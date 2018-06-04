Man crashes car after being shot in Phoenix, police say

Police believe the suspected gunman shot from either a bicycle or while standing near the original shooting location. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man is expected to survive after he was shot while driving his car overnight in Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Sometime before midnight, a man was traveling westbound on Buckeye Road near Third Avenue when he was shot.

The man continued a couple blocks before he crashed into a few newspaper stands near Fifth Avenue and came to a stop.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

Police believe the suspected gunman shot from either a bicycle or while standing near the original shooting location.

No other information on the suspect or victim was provided by police.

Buckeye Road is closed between Third and Fifth avenues while police investigate.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at (480) WITNESS.

Buckeye Rd from Central Ave to 7th Ave for Police Investigation. Use alt route. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/iPkH0OfezV — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) June 4, 2018

