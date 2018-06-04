Man crashes car after being shot in Phoenix, police say

Man crashes car after being shot in Phoenix, police sayPosted: Updated:
'We are fearful': Family law attorney says colleagues hiring security, staying home
A local family law attorney said the legal community and behavioral health professionals are on edge following a string of murders in Phoenix and Scottsdale, at least three of which are connected. She said many of her colleagues didn't leave their houses this weekend.More >
MCSO: Man drowns while tubing on the Salt River
The man in his 30s was tubing with friends when he broke away from the group and tried to retrieve a tube that had floated away near the Blue Point Bridge, said the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.More >
Flight to Phoenix diverted to El Paso due to hail damage
Scott Cruse said the plane's windshield was shattered so badly that airport workers in El Paso had to tow the plane back to the gate.More >
Paralegal killed in Scottsdale law office remembered as 'consummate professional'
Laura Anderson was one of the paralegals killed Friday at a Scottsdale law firm. Her employers thought of her as family and her clients considered her their friends, calling her a "consummate professional."More >
Homeowner shoots, kills 2 burglars with AK-47
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >
4th homicide victim identified in Scottsdale, may be connected to recent murders
The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating a fourth homicide that occurred in the last two days in the area.More >
Bullhead City PD: Body found in Colorado River is missing 8-year-old autistic boy
Bullhead City authorities are searching for a missing 8-year-old autistic boy. Jeremy Duncan was last seen at 8 a.m. Saturday at 584 Silver Lane in Bullhead City.More >
Body rolled up in blanket found in field in Litchfield Park
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in Litchfield Park. Deputies were called to a cornfield near the Loop 303 and Glendale Avenue.More >
PD: Man found dead in house after shots fired call
Police said they don't have any suspect information.More >
Man crashes car after being shot in Phoenix, police say
A man is expected to survive after he was shot while driving his car overnight in Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.More >
Police: Driver arrested for DUII after crashing Ferrari on I-5 near Wilsonville
A driver was arrested for DUII after crashing a Ferrari on Interstate 5 near Wilsonville early Tuesday morning, according to police.More >
VIDEO: Some in legal community fearful after string of murders in Phoenix area
Some people in the legal community are changing their routines and are fearful following four murders within 15 miles of each other in Phoenix and Scottsdale.More >
VIDEO: Witnesses tried to help man who drowns at Salt River
People jumped into action to help a man who was struggling in the water trying to catch a tube at the Salt River but it wasn't enough as he later drowned.More >
VIDEO: Airplane bound for Phoenix forced to land in El Paso after storm damage
A plane was headed to Phoenix when it was forced to land in El Paso, Texas, because of storm damage.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Co-workers, clients remember paralegal killed at Scottsdale law office
Co-workers and clients are remembering the life of a paralegal that was killed in a Scottsdale law office and say she was nice and considered her a friend.More >
VIDEO: Scottsdale PD: Expect new info on string of murders on Monday
The Scottsdale Police Department said it is still working to identify a suspect in a string of murders and could release new info about the fourth murder on Monday.More >