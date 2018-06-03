PD: Man found dead in house after shots fired call

The body of a man was found in a house. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a home in Phoenix, police said.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers were called out to the home near 27th Avenue and Durango Street when friends said they heard shots being fired at their friend's house.

Police went inside and found the man dead.

Police said they don't have any suspect information.

Investigators haven't said what led up to the shooting or have identified the victim.

