'We are fearful': Family law attorney says colleagues hiring security, staying home

The two victims shot and killed in Scottsdale on Friday were identified as Laura Anderson, left, and Veleria Sharp, right. (Source: GoFundMe)

Phoenix police released a sketch of the suspect who they say shot and killed Dr. Steven Pitt Thursday night. (Source: Phoenix Police Department)

"There are several attorneys that I know who are hiring security to be in their offices," the attorney said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police have said they believe the victims were specifically targeted and were not killed at random. But the attorney said she and her colleagues don't have a lot to go on. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

"People are fearful, we are fearful," said the attorney who asked that we not reveal her identity. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A local family law attorney said the legal community and behavioral health professionals are on edge following a string of murders in Phoenix and Scottsdale, at least three of which are connected. She said many of her colleagues didn't leave their houses this weekend.

"People are fearful, we are fearful," said the attorney who asked that we not reveal her identity. She said there is a certain risk she and her peers take when embarking on their profession.

[RELATED: DOUBLE HOMICIDE: Two women shot and killed at south Scottsdale law office]

"Family law is an extremely emotional area of law," she said. "People are at heightened emotions most of the time."

But she said right now, they're all concerned with the string of murders in Scottsdale and Phoenix, all within 15 miles of each other.

[READ MORE: 4th homicide victim identified in Scottsdale, may be connected to recent murders]

"There are several attorneys that I know who are hiring security to be in their offices," she said. "They're looking for off-duty officers, what have you. There is a lot of fear out there."

Police have said they believe the victims were specifically targeted and were not killed at random. But she said she and her colleagues don't have a lot to go on.

"I don't think random family law attorneys are the targets here," she said. "However, you can't guess what the motives or actions of someone who is clearly disturbed are going to be."

[RELATED: Forensic psychiatrist Steven Pitt remembered for keeping public informed about murder cases]

She said they're all concerned with what they believe is a lack of information being provided to them.

"I'm not going to stop working. I'm not going to stop going to court or living my life as normal," she said.

[RELATED: Paralegal killed in Scottsdale law office remembered as 'consummate professional']

But she added that this has devastated their entire community.

"Nobody knows who's next," she said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.