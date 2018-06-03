Paralegal killed in Scottsdale law office remembered as 'consummate professional'

Anderson was one of the paralegals killed Friday at the Scottsdale law firm. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

We're learning more about one of the victims in a string of Valley shootings. Laura Anderson was one of the paralegals killed Friday at a Scottsdale law firm.

Her employers thought of her as family and her clients considered her their friends, calling her a "consummate professional."

Now her death, they say, is difficult to process.

During her 10 years as a paralegal with Burt Feldman Grenier, Anderson would often be the first face clients like Katey McPherson would see.

McPherson used the law firm for her own divorce. Each time she would stop in, she says she looked forward to seeing Anderson.

"She was efficient. She was just such a kind person," said McPherson.

McPherson lives in Chandler but learned of Anderson's death while on vacation with her family.

"You're trying to get away from the crazy of the world and the reality hits you that life is precious. And you're sitting on the beach with your four kids and somebody's life just literally got turned upside down," said McPherson.

The person who did this to Anderson also took the life of Anderson's coworker Veleria Sharp.

"Justice needs to prevail and quickly," McPherson said.

A joint GoFundMe account has been set up by a woman who identifies herself as a local attorney. She says all proceeds will go to the families.

McPherson says her heart breaks over what happened to the two paralegals but says she chooses to remember their lives over their loss.

"It's a tragedy and people are going to focus on the tragedy," said McPherson. "But there's a person and a family and children and grandchildren behind her that loved her so much."

