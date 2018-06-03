PD: 2 hurt in Phoenix drive-by shooting

The Phoenix Police Department is looking for any suspect leads following a drive-by shooting late Saturday night.

The incident occurred at around 11 p.m. near the area of 67th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Phoenix police say that three people were in a car traveling southbound on 67th Avenue from Indian School Road when a silver Dodge Charger drove by them and fired shots into the vehicle.

A passenger and the driver of the vehicle were both injured.

Police say that the suspect vehicle continued southbound following the incident.

The driver was transported with non-life-threatening injuries and the passenger was treated on the scene, police said.

The shooting is under investigation.

