Excessive heat, bad air quality and high fire danger in Phoenix metro forecast

Some of the hottest temperatures of the year are moving into Arizona Sunday and Monday as high pressure from Mexico tracks into the Desert Southwest.

Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for Metro Phoenix from 11 a.m. Sunday through 8 p.m. Monday. During this time, people are at a greater risk for heat-related illnesses. Drink more water than usual. If working outside, take frequent breaks in shade and hydrate often. Check on elderly friends, neighbors and family. Do not leave people or pets in vehicles. Check tires, battery and air conditioning in your vehicle before venturing off on a commute.

Northern Arizona is moving into what's typically the worst fire weather period for the year, with incredibly low humidity, very warm temperatures, parched fuel, and the potential for dry thunderstorms to produce erratic winds and lightning, which may cause new fire starts. An area of low pressure tracking across Northern Arizona may spawn high-based thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening across the Utah and New Mexico borders. Moisture streaming into the state later next week may also help produce storms.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for Maricopa County Sunday and Monday. Those with respiratory issues, young children and elderly may feel the effects greatest and should limit outdoor activities.

In Phoenix, look for sunny to partly sunny conditions this week, with a high of 108 Sunday, 109 Monday, 106 Tuesday, 105 Wednesday, 108 Thursday, 110 Friday and 111 Saturday. The average high for this time of the year is about 101. Lows will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

