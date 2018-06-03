Officemate identifies 4th murder victim with possible ties to Pitt case

Licensed professional counselor Karen Kolbe says she shared an office with the fourth homicide victim in a string of Valley murders.

Investigators in Phoenix and Scottsdale are trying to determine if this most recent deadly shooting is connected to the double homicide of two paralegals and the shooting death of forensic psychiatrist Steven Pitt.

Scottsdale police say a man was found shot to death after midnight in a Scottsdale business park near Hayden and Mountain View Roads. Kolbe says the victim is Dr. Marshall Levine, to whom she has been subletting part of her office for about two years.

“Doorbell rang and my husband got it and he came and got me and said the police want to talk to you, Marshall was found dead,” says Kolbe.

“I woke up to that.”

Kolbe says police were in her home around 3 a.m. Saturday asking her questions about her officemate. Kolbe says she didn’t know Levine personally but the two were recently talking about catching up.

“We were sort of commiserating about some stuff that I’ve been going through and he was helping me with and I was like, 'Jeez, Marshall, we should really go out and grab a drink,'” says Kolbe. "I'm sorry that I didn't know more about him.”

Kolbe says she didn’t know what type of clients Marshall had and she was not aware of any issues he may have been having with any of them. However, she says behavioral health professionals assume a certain level of risk and may have troubled relationships with current and former clients.

“We all have a list and they could probably tell you their names even if they haven't seen them in decades,” says Kolbe. “We all know those people who either scared us at the time or wonder about.”

