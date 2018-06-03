Officemate identifies 4th murder victim with possible ties to Pitt casePosted: Updated:
4th homicide confirmed in Scottsdale, may be connected to recent murders
The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating a fourth homicide that occurred in the last two days in the area.More >
Officemate identifies 4th murder victim with possible ties to Pitt case
Licensed professional counselor Karen Kolbe says she shared an office with the fourth homicide victim in a string of Valley murders.More >
Body rolled up in blanket found in field in Litchfield Park
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in Litchfield Park. Deputies were called to a cornfield near the Loop 303 and Glendale Avenue.More >
Georgia teen with clean record sentenced to five years in prison for stealing $100 shoes
An 18-year-old with no criminal record has been sentenced to five years in prison for stealing a $100 pair of shoes in Georgia.More >
This Ohio police department wants to test your meth for you
A police department in Ohio wants to check your meth just in case it has been contaminated with the Zika Virus.More >
8-year-old autistic boy missing in Bullhead City
Bullhead City authorities are searching for a missing 8-year-old autistic boy. Jeremy Duncan was last seen at 8 a.m. Saturday at 584 Silver Lane in Bullhead City.More >
9 people involved in crash on I-17 in Phoenix, firefighters say
Peoria murder victim's mom speaks out
Peoria murder victim's mom speaks out
Police are now scrutinizing the life of a retired Valley firefighter, who had four wives, two of whom are now dead. Now, as a a victim's mother speaks out, disturbing new details are emerging about what might have...
Maricopa Mugs: June Arrest Photos Volume 1
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Police: Mom gets drunk, falls asleep and smothers her 3-week-old baby
A Nebraska mother has been arrested months after deputies say she got drunk then smothered her 3-week-old son.More >
Dirty Dining June 1: Popular breakfast spot hit with 6 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
9 people involved in crash on I-17 in Phoenix, firefighters say
Bassoonist retires after 42 years with Phoenix Symphony
The Phoenix Symphony is honoring one of its longest-tenured musicians. Principal bassoon player Bonnie Wolfgang is retiring this weekend after 42 years with the orchestra.More >
Phoenix PD: Well-known forensic psychiatrist Dr. Steven Pitt shot and killed
Phoenix police are investigating after well-known forensic psychiatrist Dr. Steven Pitt was shot and killed outside his office Thursday night.More >
DOUBLE HOMICIDE: Two women shot and killed at south Scottsdale law office
Scottsdale police are investigating after two women were shot and killed Friday afternoon.More >
VIDEO: Four murders in 48 hours
Police have now upped the reward from $1,000 to up to $21,000 for anybody with information about the suspect. Investigators are now trying to figure out if a fourth homicide is linked to the other three.More >
VIDEO: Rundown mailboxes stop mail delivery to Phoenix apartments
Mail hasn't been delivered for days at a Phoenix apartment complex because of rundown mailboxes. Story: http://bit.ly/2IVZjY3More >
DIRTY DINING: Phoenix breakfast restaurant hit with 6 health code violations
A Chinese buffet. A country club. A popular breakfast restaurant. We're naming names today, letting you know who is keeping a clean kitchen and who isn't. Here's this week's all new Dirty Dining report.More >
RAW VIDEO: Scottsdale police trying to determine if 4th homicide is connected to recent murders
The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating a fourth homicide that occurred in the last two days. Police are investigating to see if this latest case is related to three other murder cases. STORY: https://bit.ly/2sATQurMore >
VIDEO: Officemate identifies 4th murder victim with possible ties to Pitt case
Police are looking into whether a fourth murder is connected to this case. Investigators say a man was found shot to death around midnight in a Scottsdale business park.More >