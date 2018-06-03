9 people involved in crash on I-17 in Phoenix, firefighters say

Nine people were involved in a crash Saturday night on I-17 in Phoenix, firefighters said.

The crash was reported at Indian School Road, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Firefighters found one vehicle on its side and another vehicle with front-end damage, firefighters said.

Firefighters said reports of children ejected in the crash were false.

No one was transported to a hospital.

