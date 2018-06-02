23 puppies displaced by Phoenix house fire; Humane Society gives them shelter

The Arizona Humane Society is providing shelter to 23 puppies and adult dogs that were displaced in a house fire this week.

Phoenix and Tempe fire crews were able to extinguish the fire at the home near 24th Street and Southern Avenue.

All of the homeowners and many of the animals made it out safely.

The home contained 30 Chihuahuas, a mix of 6-week-old puppies and adult dogs.

Sadly, two adult dogs and one puppy died at the scene.

Family members were able to take a few of the dogs.

The Arizona Humane Society took in the remaining nine puppies and 14 adult dogs. All were immediately transferred to AHS’ Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital for immediate medical examinations and care.

The puppies will remain in AHS’ care, likely heading into AHS Foster Hero Homes.

The adult dogs are being cared for as part of AHS’ Emergency Services program, a special program that temporarily provides shelter to family pets as the family works with the Red Cross and Crisis Response teams on future housing options.

