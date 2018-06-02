Court requires lawyers to chime in on Joe Arpaio's pardon

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018, file photo, former Maricopa County Sheriff and U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio speaks at his office in Fountain Hills, Ariz. (Source: AP Photo/Matt York, File)

Attorneys involved in litigation over former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's pardon will have to tell a court whether a special prosecutor is needed to handle an appeal of the clemency.

A panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeal had previously ordered the appointment of a prosecutor to defend a ruling that dismissed the case yet didn't erase Arpaio's record.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio]

An order issued Friday said a 9th Circuit judge has asked for a larger panel of the appeals court to consider the issue.

Arpaio was convicted of contempt of court for disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case.

Lawyers are required to chime in on the issue by June 22.

