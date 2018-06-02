Court requires lawyers to chime in on Joe Arpaio's pardon

Court requires lawyers to chime in on Joe Arpaio's pardonPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
4th homicide confirmed in Scottsdale, may be connected to recent murders
4th homicide confirmed in Scottsdale, may be connected to recent murders
The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating a fourth homicide that occurred in the last two days in the area.More >
The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating a fourth homicide that occurred in the last two days in the area.More >
DOUBLE HOMICIDE: Two women shot and killed at south Scottsdale law office
DOUBLE HOMICIDE: Two women shot and killed at south Scottsdale law office
Scottsdale police are investigating after two women were shot and killed Friday afternoon.More >
Scottsdale police are investigating after two women were shot and killed Friday afternoon.More >
Congressional candidate boasts about being a pedophile, raping wife
Congressional candidate boasts about being a pedophile, raping wife
A Congressional candidate in Virginia confirmed he has told other men, "Don't forget: feminism is the problem, and rape is the solution."More >
A Congressional candidate in Virginia confirmed he has told other men, "Don't forget: feminism is the problem, and rape is the solution."More >
Phoenix PD: Well-known forensic psychiatrist Dr. Steven Pitt shot and killed
Phoenix PD: Well-known forensic psychiatrist Dr. Steven Pitt shot and killed
Phoenix police are investigating after well-known forensic psychiatrist Dr. Steven Pitt was shot and killed outside his office Thursday night.More >
Phoenix police are investigating after well-known forensic psychiatrist Dr. Steven Pitt was shot and killed outside his office Thursday night.More >
Dirty Dining June 1: Popular breakfast spot hit with 6 health code violations
Dirty Dining June 1: Popular breakfast spot hit with 6 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Victim identified in deadly garage fire at Gilbert home
Victim identified in deadly garage fire at Gilbert home
The Gilbert Fire Department confirmed that one person is dead after a garage fire at a home.More >
The Gilbert Fire Department confirmed that one person is dead after a garage fire at a home.More >
New law limits toilet flushes, showers in California
New law limits toilet flushes, showers in California
A new law passed in California will soon limit the number of gallons of water a person is allowed to use per day.More >
A new law passed in California will soon limit the number of gallons of water a person is allowed to use per day.More >
Forensic psychiatrist Steven Pitt remembered for keeping public informed about murder cases
Forensic psychiatrist Steven Pitt remembered for keeping public informed about murder cases
Dr. Steven Pitt worked on a number of high-profile cases like the JonBenet Ramsey and Baseline killer investigations.More >
Dr. Steven Pitt worked on a number of high-profile cases like the JonBenet Ramsey and Baseline killer investigations.More >
Police: Uber driver shoots, kills passenger in Denver
Police: Uber driver shoots, kills passenger in Denver
Police said the driver shot the passenger, an adult male, multiple times after getting into some kind of altercation inside the vehicle.More >
Police said the driver shot the passenger, an adult male, multiple times after getting into some kind of altercation inside the vehicle.More >
Bennett making no apologies for McCain tweet
Bennett making no apologies for McCain tweet
Republican candidate for governor, Ken Bennett, is making no apologies after saying he would not appoint John McCain's wife to fill his seat if the senator left office.More >
Republican candidate for governor, Ken Bennett, is making no apologies after saying he would not appoint John McCain's wife to fill his seat if the senator left office.More >
Officer buys meal for homeless man after being called to fast food restaurant
Officer buys meal for homeless man after being called to fast food restaurant
A homeless man’s interaction with police at a fast food restaurant in South Carolina is going viral – for all the right reasons. Horry County Police officer CJ Mullinax bought a meal for a homeless man after police were called because he was asking people for scraps, said Victoria Paige Summer in her Facebook video post.More >
A homeless man’s interaction with police at a fast food restaurant in South Carolina is going viral – for all the right reasons. Horry County Police officer CJ Mullinax bought a meal for a homeless man after police were called because he was asking people for scraps, said Victoria Paige Summer in her Facebook video post.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Police investigate double homicide in Scottsdale
VIDEO: Police investigate double homicide in Scottsdale
Police are investigating the double homicide of two women at a south Scottsdale law firm.More >
Police are investigating the double homicide of two women at a south Scottsdale law firm.More >
RAW VIDEO: Scottsdale police trying to determine if 4th homicide is connected to recent murders
RAW VIDEO: Scottsdale police trying to determine if 4th homicide is connected to recent murders
The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating a fourth homicide that occurred in the last two days. Police are investigating to see if this latest case is related to three other murder cases. STORY: https://bit.ly/2sATQurMore >
The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating a fourth homicide that occurred in the last two days. Police are investigating to see if this latest case is related to three other murder cases. STORY: https://bit.ly/2sATQurMore >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
DIRTY DINING: Phoenix breakfast restaurant hit with 6 health code violations
DIRTY DINING: Phoenix breakfast restaurant hit with 6 health code violations
A Chinese buffet. A country club. A popular breakfast restaurant. We're naming names today, letting you know who is keeping a clean kitchen and who isn't. Here's this week's all new Dirty Dining report.More >
A Chinese buffet. A country club. A popular breakfast restaurant. We're naming names today, letting you know who is keeping a clean kitchen and who isn't. Here's this week's all new Dirty Dining report.More >
Officer buys burgers for homeless man at Hardee's
Officer buys burgers for homeless man at Hardee's
(Video/image sources: Victoria Summer, Lorenzo Adams, Yossi Gallo)More >
(Video/image sources: Victoria Summer, Lorenzo Adams, Yossi Gallo)More >
VIDEO: Scottsdale police investigate deadly double shooting
VIDEO: Scottsdale police investigate deadly double shooting
Two women were shot and killed Friday in a south Scottsdale business. The suspect remained at large.
Click HERE to read full story.More >