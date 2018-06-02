Body rolled up in blanket found in field in Litchfield Park

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in Litchfield Park.

Deputies were called to a cornfield near the Loop 303 and Glendale Avenue.

That's where they discovered the body, which had been rolled up in a blanket.

No additional details were given about the victim or cause of death.

