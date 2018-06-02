8-year-old autistic boy missing in Bullhead City

Bullhead City authorities are searching for a missing 8-year-old autistic boy.

Jeremy Duncan was last seen at 8 a.m. Saturday at 584 Silver Lane in Bullhead City.

He was wearing neon yellow shorts, no shirt and no shoes. He has brown eyes and brown curly hair.

His family says he is autistic and non-verbal.

There are concerns about today's extremely high temperatures, especially since he was not wearing a shirt or shoes.

If you have any information, please contact the Bullhead City Police Department at (928) 763-1999.

