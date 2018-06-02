2 firefighters treated for heat exhaustion after brush fire in Black Canyon City

It's a hot day to be out there fighting fires.

Two firefighters with the Daisy Mountain Fire Department had to be treated for heat exhaustion Saturday after they battled a brush fire burning in Black Canyon City.

The burning brush sparked a fire in one home in the area.

Fire crews say the home was occupied at the time, but everyone inside made it out safely.

Several pets were also rescued.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Wildfires]

As the fire became fully involved, the flames also spread to a mobile home.

A pair of firefighters had to be transported to the hospital with minor injuries due to heat exhaustion.

They have since been released.

The fire is now in the mop-up stage.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.