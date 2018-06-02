4th homicide confirmed in Scottsdale, may be connected to recent murders

The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating a fourth homicide that occurred in the last two days in the area. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating a fourth homicide that occurred in the last two days in the area.

The homicide took place at a business near the area of Hayden and Mountain roads.

The shooting occurred just after midnight.

"We came on the scene and determined that an adult male had been shot to death inside of the business behind me," said Scottsdale police Sgt. Ben Hoster.

[RELATED: DOUBLE HOMICIDE: Two women shot and killed at south Scottsdale law office]

During a press conference, Hoster said the police are trying to determine if the latest homicide is connected to the double homicide of paralegals and the shooting death of forensic psychiatrist Steven Pitt.

Hoster did confirm the first two cases, however, are connected.

“We are asking the public to remain vigilant and any tips or other information that they have that might be out of the ordinary to please call 911, so we can get that working," Hoster said.

[RAW VIDEO: Scottsdale police trying to determine if 4th homicide is connected to recent murders]

Scottsdale police also identified the two victims in Friday's double homicide at a law office near Indian School and Miller roads.

The victims were identified as 48-year-old Veleria Sharp and 49-year-old Laura Anderson.

According to Scottsdale police, both victims worked as paralegals at the law office.

"Right now, our biggest concern is for us to locate the subject and take him into custody," Hoster said.

[RELATED: Forensic psychiatrist Steven Pitt remembered for keeping public informed about murder cases]

Phoenix and Scottsdale police departments are offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who has any leads to the homicide cases.

If you have any information, you urged to call Phoenix, Scottsdale police departments or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.