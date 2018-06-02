Silent march held at state capital for gun control

Hoping to change gun laws and end gun violence, a large group gathered this morning to participate in a "silent march" at the state capital.

From a tiny pair of shoes for an 18-month-old, to a pair owned by Gabby Giffords, each pair of shoes symbolized the lives impacted by gun violence. This march is one of many held today in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

[RELATED: March for Our Lives Arizona draws in 15,000 in front of state capitol]

Alejandro Rendon was shot while riding in his friend’s car 15 years ago, which left him in a wheel chair. He says something has to change.

"We are tired of seeing more innocent people be taken away,” says Rendon. “I just hope something is done for gun control.”

Gerry Halls founded “Arizonans for Gun Safety” after her brother was killed from gun violence in 1994. She says the support for gun control today is unlike anything she's seen in the past.

[RELATED: March For Our Lives Phoenix holds second rally at state capitol]

"We now have the energy and new perspective of the youth that marched here, 25,000 strong just a few months ago,” says Halls. “Things are going to change."

Several community groups came together for this event, each person passionate about ending gun violence.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.