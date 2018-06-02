Proper food to fuel your body for before and after workouts

Just like it helps to be meal prepped for the week and have your exercise plan in mind before hitting the gym, being prepared with the right pre-workout snack will keep you on track with your regimen.

If you are going to put your body through the works, you want to fuel it with proper nutrition.

Also, what you eat after a workout to refuel your body in order to recovery building stronger muscles is really important too.

Not sure what to fuel up with before a workout and what is best to eat after for your muscles?

Sasha Bayat – nutritionist and co-founder of The Bodhi – can give you tips and tricks of snacks and meals to consume and demo the best pre-workout snack.

Foods:

Bananas

Oats with berries

Coffee with milk

Watermelon juice

Nuts

If you don’t eat enough before a workout you can become dizzy, lightheaded or nauseous

Carbs are good, carbs=energy

Eat a little bit of protein before your workout especially if you are doing weight training

Eat simple carbohydrates prior to the workout because they digest fast and provide quick energy

Before a workout snack (at least 30 minutes prior):

Avocado toast

Apple with nut butter

Greek yogurt with cup of berries

Granola bar

Oatmeal with cup of berries

Dried fruit & nuts

Hardboiled eggs

Milk / soy milk

After workout (within 30 minutes after):

Refuel with complex carbs and healthy proteins

Quinoa

Brown rice

Salmon

Tofu

Beans

Whole wheat toast with nut butter and banana

Watermelon juice

