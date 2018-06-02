PD: Man dies following stabbing in Mesa

The male victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. (Source: Angela Smith)

The Mesa Police Department is looking for leads after a man stabbed to death near a major intersection Saturday morning.

Just after 6 a.m., Mesa officers found a man with serious stab injuries.

According to Mesa police, another man on scene stated the stabbing occurred near Second Street and Stapley Road.

The man, who police say was a known acquaintance placed the victim in his vehicle and was transporting the victim to the hospital before he stopped to call 911.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Mesa police believe that the stabbing is an isolated incident.

The case is under investigation.

