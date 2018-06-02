MCSO: 1 critical, suspect on the run following Mesa shooting

Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are looking for a suspect after a person was shot late Friday night in Mesa.

The incident occurred just after 11:30 p.m. near the area of Ellsworth and Broadway roads.

According to MCSO, a caller told deputies that man was shot.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The male victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Deputies are still looking for the suspect responsible and this case is under investigation.

