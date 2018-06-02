Excessive Heat Warning issued for Phoenix metro this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Some of the hottest temperatures of the year so far are moving to Arizona over the next week as high pressure from Mexico tracks to the Desert Southwest.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Metro Phoenix starting at 11 a.m. Sunday and continuing through 8 p.m. Monday. During this time, outdoor activities may lead to heat-related illnesses without proper precautions.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has also issued an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for Maricopa County Sunday.

Skies will be generally sunny, but moisture from the south tracking into eastern Arizona may help produce isolated, dry thunderstorms Sunday and Monday.

For Phoenix today, look for a high of 106, with 108 Sunday, 109 Monday, 106 Tuesday and Wednesday. Daytime highs may surpass 110 by next weekend. The average high for this time of the year is about 100.

