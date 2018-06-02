House fire causes downed power line, gas leak in Phoenix

A house fire at an abandoned home in Phoenix caused a downed power line and a gas leak early Saturday morning.

According to Capt. Jake Van Hook with the Phoenix Fire Department, when crews arrived, they found that the abandoned house near Seventh and Southern avenues was engulfed in flames and threatening neighboring homes.

Crews focused on keeping the fire from extending into the other homes.

After extinguishing the bulk of the fire, crews discovered that a power line had burnt and dropped down into the backyard. Crews also found that the gas line to the house was broken and leaking natural gas into the backyard, Van Hook said.

Firefighters backed out of the area until hazard materials technicians and SRP could secure the area.

Neighbors on both sides of the fire were evacuated temporarily.

No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.

