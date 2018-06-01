Bennett making no apologies for McCain tweet

Republican candidate for governor, Ken Bennett, is making no apologies after saying he would not appoint John McCain's wife to fill his seat if the senator left office. 

"I don't think U.S. Senate seats are family heirlooms that get to be passed from one family member to another," Bennett said Friday. 

A day earlier, Bennett drew widespread criticism after tweeting, "I promise I will not appoint Cindy McCain to US Senate as Gov of AZ."

Sen. McCain is battling a life-threatening form of brain cancer and if he leaves office before his term ends in 2022, Arizona's governor will have to appoint his replacement. 

This has been a taboo subject for Gov. Doug Ducey as he is not talking about replacing McCain, who's held the seat for over 30 years. 

But given the seriousness of McCain diagnosis, Bennett says this is potentially a big decision that could land on the governor's desk and that he is trying to draw a distinction between himself and the governor on this issue. 

Ducey has not said if he is considering anyone to replace McCain despite an online report that he is looking at Cindy McCain as a potential pick. 

Bennett says he has tremendous respect for the McCain family and that he's not trying to start a fight with the tweet. 

"I was simply saying if Doug has already made an agreement or a deal to appoint Cindy to replace John that's not who I would appoint."

