Mesa girl possibly sickened by Yuma E. coli lettuce outbreak released from hospital

A 7-year-old Mesa girl diagnosed with an E. coli infection, possibly linked to contaminated romaine lettuce out of Yuma, is now back home after spending more than a month in the hospital.

“My stomach hurted a lot when I was trying to sleep every night,” said Makayla Jarboe.

She spent 39 days at Cardon Children’s Medical Center in Mesa and was released last Saturday.

“I thought I wouldn’t go back home,” said Makayla.

On Friday, she wanted to make sure the doctors and nurses knew she appreciated them.

“They helped me get better by taking good care of me,” she said.

Right now, she feels “OK,” but her mom Destiny Jarboe said her daughter was in severe pain.

She watched her daughter fight for her life.

“It was very scary not knowing if she was going to make it or not,” said Destiny.

Right now, Makayla’s kidneys are not functioning properly, so she’s still must use feeding tubes to eat. She also must go to dialysis three times a week for four hours each visit and stay on a special diet.

“If she gets too much, she can get into real danger. She could have a stroke, heart attack,” explained Destiny. “She’s not out of the woods yet, but she’s gotten a lot better than when we first got there.”

Destiny said they ate a mixed green salad with romaine and iceberg lettuce at a Valley restaurant on April 11.

“I got a call from the Maricopa County Health Department that said it has been confirmed linked to lettuce and it was to the Yuma farm,” said Destiny.

“As general practice, we do investigate all cases of E-Coli and we do work directly with the families in communicating our findings,” wrote Maricopa County Department of Public Health spokeswoman Jeanene Fowler.

“I can’t see ever eating lettuce again. It scares the crap out of me,” said Destiny.

“Even like I see people eating it and it makes me want to cringe because it brings back memories of her being in the hospital and what she went through. I don’t want to see anyone go through that. It’s awful. “

Makayla doesn’t want to eat a salad ever again either.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new multistate E. coli numbers.

So far, a total of five people have died and nearly 200 people across 35 states have gotten sick from contaminated lettuce connected to Yuma.

