Wildcat WorkoutPosted: Updated:
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Passengers' comfort 'takes flight'
Passengers' comfort 'takes flight'
No legroom, smaller seats, bad food…we’ve all heard the complaints, but the airlines are now working to create a healthier in-flight experience, adding things like organic food, in-flight exercise videos, even brain wave monitors to help with jet lag.More >
No legroom, smaller seats, bad food…we’ve all heard the complaints, but the airlines are now working to create a healthier in-flight experience, adding things like organic food, in-flight exercise videos, even brain wave monitors to help with jet lag.More >
Wildcat Workout
Wildcat Workout
While Arizona big man DeAndre Ayton remains the front runner for the first pick, teammates Rawle Alkins and Allonzo Trier put on a Suns uniform and tried to impress the Suns decision makersMore >
While Arizona big man DeAndre Ayton remains the front runner for the first pick, teammates Rawle Alkins and Allonzo Trier put on a Suns uniform and tried to impress the Suns decision makersMore >
DOUBLE HOMICIDE: Two women shot and killed at south Scottsdale law office
DOUBLE HOMICIDE: Two women shot and killed at south Scottsdale law office
Scottsdale police are investigating after two women were shot and killed Friday afternoon.More >
Scottsdale police are investigating after two women were shot and killed Friday afternoon.More >
Bassoonist retires after 42 years with Phoenix Symphony
Bassoonist retires after 42 years with Phoenix Symphony
The Phoenix Symphony is honoring one of its longest-tenured musicians. Principal bassoon player Bonnie Wolfgang is retiring this weekend after 42 years with the orchestra.More >
The Phoenix Symphony is honoring one of its longest-tenured musicians. Principal bassoon player Bonnie Wolfgang is retiring this weekend after 42 years with the orchestra.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Police investigate double homicide in Scottsdale
VIDEO: Police investigate double homicide in Scottsdale
Police are investigating the double homicide of two women at a south Scottsdale law firm.More >
Police are investigating the double homicide of two women at a south Scottsdale law firm.More >
VIDEO: Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Steven Pitt shot and killed
VIDEO: Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Steven Pitt shot and killed
Phoenix police are investigating after well-known forensic psychiatrist Dr. Steven Pitt was shot and killed outside his office Thursday night.More >
Phoenix police are investigating after well-known forensic psychiatrist Dr. Steven Pitt was shot and killed outside his office Thursday night.More >
VIDEO: Deadly garage fire at Gilbert home under investigation
VIDEO: Deadly garage fire at Gilbert home under investigation
The Gilbert Fire Department confirmed that one person is dead after a garage fire at a home.More >
The Gilbert Fire Department confirmed that one person is dead after a garage fire at a home.More >
VIDEO: Scottsdale police investigate deadly double shooting
VIDEO: Scottsdale police investigate deadly double shooting
Two women were shot and killed Friday in a south Scottsdale business. The suspect remained at large.
Click HERE to read full story.More >
VIDEO: Well-known forensic psychiatrist Dr. Steven Pitt shot and killed outside of Phoenix office
VIDEO: Well-known forensic psychiatrist Dr. Steven Pitt shot and killed outside of Phoenix office
Phoenix police are investigating after well-known forensic psychiatrist Dr. Steven Pitt was shot and killed outside his office Thursday night. STORY: https://bit.ly/2Jn8MXuMore >
Phoenix police are investigating after well-known forensic psychiatrist Dr. Steven Pitt was shot and killed outside his office Thursday night. STORY: https://bit.ly/2Jn8MXuMore >