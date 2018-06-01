Wildcat Workout

It’s one of the hottest topics in the desert these days. Will the Phoenix Suns draft a former Arizona Wildcat? Could they draft multiple former Wildcats?

While Arizona big man DeAndre Ayton remains the front runner for the first pick, teammates Rawle Alkins and Allonzo Trier put on a Suns uniform and tried to impress the Suns decision makers

“Allonzo is a scorer. He heats up, he gets going. Very athletic, very quick,” said Pat Connelly, Suns Assistant GM.

“Rawle is kind of that big, bulldozer, skilled, kind of New York style power wing game. Both did a great job at Arizona and it’s fun seeing them here now.”

Alkins averaged over 13 points per game in 2018, despite missing 12 games with a broken foot. The Brooklyn, New York native is projected to be drafted anywhere between the end of the first round and end of the second.

“I like to rep New York because that's where I'm from. But I like to look at myself as one of the fan favorites because that's where I'm from. I feel like playing here would be fun and a great experience,” said Alkins after the workout.

Trier averaged 18 points per game and is six foot five. He recently received a less than glowing review from Sports Illustrated and isn’t projected to be drafted by many mock drafts.

“It would be amazing to stay close to a place that I played for three years,” said Trier, a Seattle, Washington native.

“I really enjoyed my time there and it would be great to play for the Suns.

Both Wildcats have been battle tested by the national spotlight of an NCAA scandal. The Arizona season started with the arrest of assistant coach Book Richardson and ended with Head Coach Sean Miller stepping away from the team, only the return to be upset by 13 seed Buffalo.

“I ain’t no stranger to adversity, no stranger to dealing with things. I know what it’s like to be at my highest point and at my lowest point,” said Trier, who was suspended twice during his sophomore and junior seasons due to a positive drug test.

“I work extremely hard at my craft. God has blessed me to be in a great position so far so I have no worries.”

“Through all the adversity that we went through, we still ended up being champions,” said Alkins, about winning the Pac 12 championship. “Obviously we wanted to be NCAA champs but we still ended up being champions.

While Alkins and Trier would love to be Suns, they have a good idea who the team should draft with the first overall pick.

“The case is made by what he did during the season,” said Trier, who facetimed Ayton before the workout. “His body of work speaks for itself. He’s a great teammate and going to be a special player for years to come.”

"It's not really a pitch. It’s basically set. DeAndre has the most potential. The Phoenix Suns, I'm not going to tell them what to do, but Deandre Ayton,” joked Alkins while being reminded he was actually telling them what to do.

Alkins said that Ayton had wanted to join his former teammates in the workout but wasn’t allowed by league rules to workout with a team than once. In addition to the number one pick, the Suns draft at 16, 31 and 59. The NBA Draft is Thursday June 21 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.