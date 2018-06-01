Veal Tagliatelle

by Chef Matt Carter, Fat Ox

Serves 4-6

Dough:

15oz pasteurized egg yolk

550g 00 flour

Method: On a clean surface place flour down and make a well in the center. Add eggs to your well and using two fingers in a circular motion start incorporating the egg into flour. When fully incorporated knead dough until the dough is smooth, about ten minutes. Cut dough into three balls and wrap with plastic wrap. Let rest in refrigeration minimum of 2 hours, best overnight. Remove balls from the cooler one hour prior to use. Take one of the three balls of dough, keep the rest wrapped to prevent drying and roll out evenly to a thickness of one millimeter. Fold the dough lengthwise into thirds and hand cut to .25 inch.

First Braise:

1 lb. veal breast or shoulder

2 c. milk

½ bunch thyme

4 bay leaves

2 teaspoons fennel seeds

1 teaspoon controne pepper

½ teaspoon black peppercorns

1 tsp. coriander

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 sprigs rosemary

Method:

Toast bay leaves, fennel seeds, controne, coriander and whole peppercorns in a dry small skillet over medium heat, tossing often until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Preheat oven to 250°. Heat oil in a medium ovenproof pot over medium-high heat. Season veal with salt and pepper. Sear veal until highly carmelized, 5-6 minutes. Cover with milk, add aromatics. Bring up to a boil, cover and place in oven for 2-3 hours. Strain and reserve milk, cool the veal. Once cooled, large dice the veal. Reduce the milk by ¾ and reserve.

Second Braise:

2-3 tablespoon evo

½ large onion, small dice

1 carrot, small dice

2 celery ribs, small dice

½ small bunch thyme

5 cloves garlic, shaved thin

½ cup white wine

1 14-ounce can crushed San Marzano Tomato

reserved milk

In a large pot, heat oil. Add the onion and sweat on low heat for 10 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until it starts to brown. Add thyme, celery and carrot. Cook for 5 minutes, deglaze with white wine. Cook, stirring often, until wine is almost all reduced, about 2-4 minutes. Add tomato, diced veal and milk. Bring to a boil, cover and cook on the stove top at low heat for 1-2 hours, or until veal is tender and sauce is reduced to sauce consistency.

Pickup:

2-3 cloves garlic, shaved thin

2 tsp olive oil

4-6 oz butter, diced

3-4 oz microplaned Parmesan

1-2 tablespoon chopped parsley

1 tablespoon Lemon juice

1 teaspoon Colatura

3-4 basil leaves

Method: This is a quick pan sauce so it’s easy to make this as the pasta is cooking. First, boil water with enough salt to taste it. Once boiling drop heat to a smooth simmer (only small bubbles). Cook pasta until just under cooked, approximately four minutes total. In a small sauté pan slowly cook garlic until soft on low heat. It is best not to get any color. Add braised veal sugo and turn up heat. Finish with butter and add cooked pasta. Using a continual rotating motion with your wrist, mix the pasta in with the sauce. The “marriage” of the pasta and the sauce is important because the sauce needs to saturate and coat the pasta. Adjust with pasta water if needed. Season with salt, colatura, torn basil, lemon juice, ½ parmesan. Garnish with parsley and parmesan.