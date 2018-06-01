Arizona Cardinals announce training camp schedule

The Arizona Cardinals 2018 training camp is less than two months away. The organization announced the dates Friday.

Players are slated to report to University of Phoenix Stadium on Friday, July 27.

Camp breaks earlier this year -- before the second preseason game. The Cards head to New Orleans to play the Saints on Aug. 17.

Parking and admission are free and the times listed below are subject to change.

[RELATED: Woman's airport 'angel' turns out to be Arizona Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham]

[MORE: Arizona Cardinals on azfamily.com | Sports on azfamily.com]

More information about camp activities will be be posted on azcardinals.com this summer.

Training camp dates - Open practices

Saturday, July 28, 1:30-4 p.m.

Sunday, July 29, 8-10:40 a.m.

Monday, July 30, 8-10:40 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 2, 3-5:15 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 4, 1:30-4 p.m. (Red & White Practice)

Monday, Aug. 6, 3-5:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 8, 8-10:40 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 9, 8-10:40 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 11, Preseason game vs. Chargers

Monday, Aug. 13, 3-5:15 p.m.

[RELATED: Arizona Cardinals fall schedule]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.