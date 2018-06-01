DOUBLE HOMICIDE: Two women shot and killed at south Scottsdale law office

Scottsdale police are investigating a double homicide after two women were shot and killed Friday afternoon.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. at a south Scottsdale law office near Indian School and Miller roads.

Police believe both victims worked at that office.

"When officers arrived they found a female subject who had been shot in the head," said Sgt. Ben Hoster.

The victim was actually able to run out into the street and flag down a bus driver for help.

That woman was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Officers then found a second victim inside.

"They quickly found a blood trail, which they followed to a business east on First Street, and as they entered the business, they found a second female victim, also deceased from a gunshot wound," said Hoster.

The suspect remains at large.

Police believe the victims were specifically targeted.

"We do not believe this is a random incident," said Hoster.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

We are currently investigating a shooting at a business in the area of 1st St & 75th St. PIO is on scene. Media staging at 75th St & 2nd St. — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) June 1, 2018

