What renters need to know about staying cool at home this summer

It’s not officially summer yet, but the temperatures are climbing (We’re looking at an Excessive Heat Warning for Sunday and Monday!), which means your air-conditioning unit is probably working extra hard. This time of year, it’s not uncommon for A/C units to get overloaded and quit.

When that happens, it can get not only uncomfortable in your home but also downright dangerous.

If you’re a renter, it’s on your landlord to make sure things get fixed so you can keep cool.

While it’s up to your landlord his or her obligations and to maintain a safe and comfortable environment, it’s up to you as a renter to know your rights.

The Neighborhood Services Department (NSD) Landlord Tenant Program is there to help you both.

There are two landlord/tenant workshops coming up.

July 18, 2018, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Maryvale Community Center

4420 N. 51st Avenue, 85031

October 18, 2018, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Sunnyslope Community Center

802 E. Vogel Avenue, 85020

If you have questions, you can contact the NSD any time.

Landlord/Tenant Program

Neighborhood Services Department

200 W. Washington St., fourth floor

Phoenix, AZ 85003

Phone: 602-534-4444 ext. 3

Email: landlord.tenant.nsd@phoenix.gov

Questions or comments

