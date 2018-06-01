1 killed in rollover on Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway near I-17

1 killed in rollover on Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway near I-17Posted: Updated:
Phoenix PD: Well-known forensic psychiatrist Dr. Steven Pitt shot and killed
Phoenix police are investigating after well-known forensic psychiatrist Dr. Steven Pitt was shot and killed outside his office Thursday night.
Police: Uber driver shoots, kills passenger in Denver
Police said the driver shot the passenger, an adult male, multiple times after getting into some kind of altercation inside the vehicle.
Congressional candidate boasts about being a pedophile, raping wife
A Congressional candidate in Virginia confirmed he has told other men, "Don't forget: feminism is the problem, and rape is the solution."
Police: Mom gets drunk, falls asleep and smothers her 3-week-old baby
A Nebraska mother has been arrested months after deputies say she got drunk then smothered her 3-week-old son.
Southwest Airlines under fire after mom asked to 'prove' biracial child is hers
The past year has been full of airline controversies, and Southwest Airlines is in the middle of the latest one.
PD: Suspect arrested after hit-and-run crash in Phoenix leaves 2 people seriously injured
Phoenix police said they arrested a man in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left two people seriously injured.
DOUBLE HOMICIDE: Two women shot and killed at south Scottsdale law office
Scottsdale police are investigating after two women were shot and killed Friday afternoon.
Deputies: Officer threatened to kill, rape to get nude pics
A Florida police officer is charged with threatening to kill a woman and her 5-year-old brother, and to rape her sister if she didn't send him nude photos of herself.
Dean convicted of shooting student in head for not selling enough marijuana
A former high school dean was convicted of shooting and nearly killing a student he had recruited to sell marijuana for him.
Dog killed 8-month-old girl while she played in her bouncy chair, police say
An 8-month-old baby was sitting in her bouncy chair when a pit bull mauled her to death, police said.
Where to get free donuts on National Donut Day 2018
Mark your calendars! National Donut Day on Friday, June 1 – which also means it's time to score a free treat!
VIDEO: Well-known forensic psychiatrist Dr. Steven Pitt shot and killed outside of Phoenix office
Phoenix police are investigating after well-known forensic psychiatrist Dr. Steven Pitt was shot and killed outside his office Thursday night. STORY: https://bit.ly/2Jn8MXu
'Intoxicated' mother smothered her baby, police say
(Source: KETV via CNN)
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning.
VIDEO: Two women shot and killed in south Scottsdale
Police are investigating after two women were shot and killed in south Scottsdale Friday afternoon.
VIDEO: Man & woman hurt after being hit by car in Phoenix
A man and woman are fighting for their lives after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver in Phoenix early Friday morning, said police.
VIDEO: Pallet fire damages part of north Phoenix Fry's building
The Phoenix Fire Department is investigating a fire that occurred at a Cave Creek grocery store Friday morning. STORY: https://bit.ly/2swW12d
