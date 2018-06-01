1 killed in rollover on Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway near I-17

One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover on the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway near Interstate 17 Friday afternoon.

Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves confirmed the fatality just after 3 p.m.

The crash happened at about an hour earlier.

"A Ford Taurus went across all lanes of traffic before overturning in the HOV lane," Grave said.

One person was thrown from the vehicle as it rolled.

Safety experts say when a person is ejected from a vehicle, it's an indication that he or she probably was not wearing a seat belt.

Police have not said if that was the case in this incident.

No information about the victim was immediately available and investigators have not determined what happened in the moments leading up to the vehicle rolling.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the eastbound lanes of Loop 101 were closed because of the crash. The freeway reopened at 5 p.m.

