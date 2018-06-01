ATF on scene of deadly garage fire at Gilbert home

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was on the scene of a garage fire in Gilbert where one person was found dead Friday.

An ATF agent with a forensic dog was outside the home in a neighborhood southeast of Pecos and Higley roads around 7 p.m. A different ATF was at the scene assisting investigators earlier in the day.

The Gilbert Fire and Medical Department responded to reports of flames and a possible explosion in the 3000 block of East Wyatt Way around 1:40 p.m.

A Gilbert police officer reached the fire first and was able to enter the attached home and rescue a dog, said Gilbert Fire Captain Mike Palmatier. Both the officer and the dog escaped unharmed.

Firefighters quickly went to work attacking the flames spewing from the garage.

"Part of the garage door looked like it had been moved, or blown off, and there was fire actually running down the driveway and there were some gas cans outside as well," said Palmatier.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before they spread to the home. Inside the charred garage, they found the body of a man and a burned-out vehicle.

Neighbor Chris Boudreau said he saw the homeowner, a father of two, outside near the garage Friday morning.

"I came home at about 6:20 this morning. I saw him in the driveway. He was doing something in the driveway. I waved at him. He waved back. Everything just seemed kind of normal," Boudreau said. "He was pretty much the structure of the family, it seemed like. He was the one who was holding everything together."

The Gilbert Police Department has not yet identified the victim. A spokesperson for the department said he hadn't been briefed on why members of the ATF were called to assist with the investigation.

At this point, it's not clear what sparked the fire.

Update on Wyatt fire. Fire is out, no fire extension into the home. GPD made initial entry, got the dog out. Quick efficient fire attack, fire scene has been turned over to GFRD and GPD investigators. — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) June 1, 2018

PIO responding. Firefighters reporting a victim found. Updates to follow. — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) June 1, 2018

Prior to arrival, GPD rescued a dog from inside the home. Firefighters are working towards fire control and an all clear on interior. — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) June 1, 2018

Fire units working a garage fire on the 3000 block of E. Wyatt Way. — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) June 1, 2018

[MAP: Pecos and Higley roads, Gilbert]

