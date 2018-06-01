PD: DNA connects DUI suspect to 2017 sex assault of Mesa child

In April 2017, police released a snapshot composite created by analyzing the suspect's DNA. (Source: Mesa Police Department)

[A man in jail on suspicion of DUI is now facing a new charge – sexual assault of a child – thanks to DNA evidence.

The Mesa Police Department announced that Oscar Roberto Nunez Gonzalez has been charged with sexual conduct with a minor, public sexual indecency and second-degree burglary in a case that goes back a year and a half.

On Jan. 9, 2017, Mesa police investigated the sexual assault of a 4-year-old. The department released a composite sketch but they were not getting anywhere.

In April, police announced that they had DNA from the scene and were going to use to try something new.

When investigators hit a wall, they turned to Parabon NanoLabs (Parabon), a DNA tech company that specializes in “predicting physical appearance and ancestry from unidentified DNA evidence.”

[READ MORE: Composite image released for suspect who sexually assaulted a child (April 13, 2017)]

[WATCH: How the tech works]

Despite having that “snapshot composite,” the case went unsolved.

Fast forward almost year to March 14, 2018. DPS arrested Gonzalez on suspicion of DUI.

“Once in custody, his DNA was obtained and was found to be a match with the DNA obtained in [the sex assault] case,” according to the Mesa Police Department.

Detectives interviewed Gonzalez, 31, about what happened to the child more than a year earlier.

“The defendant … acknowledged going into a house that was not his that night and was confirmed to have been living approximately half a block from the victim’s house at the time of the incident,” according to the Mesa Police Department.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Mesa police seek public's help to identify suspect who sexually assaulted child]

Investigators got a court order for a new DNA sample from Gonzalez.

“[T]he results confirmed the defendant’s DNA match,” the Mesa Police Department said.

Gonzalez had been in custody since his arrest on March 14. He was turned over to the Mesa Police Department Friday.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.