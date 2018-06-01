Passengers' comfort 'takes flight'

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -

No legroom, smaller seats, bad food…we’ve all heard the complaints, but the airlines are now working to create a healthier in-flight experience, adding things like organic food, in-flight exercise videos, even brain wave monitors to help with jet lag.

“I think we're seeing more concern from the airlines about passengers health because the planes are becoming less comfortable,” says Travel Guru George Hobica. He says the airlines are looking to make up for less space with improvements in other areas like the food they offer.

[SPECIAL SECTION: 3 On Your Side]

More nutritious options are now available on many airlines, though some are doing it better than others, according to Dr. Charles Platkin, who releases an annual survey on airline foods. He says Delta leads the pack. 

Platkin says, “They’re becoming more transparent about what they're serving, meaning they're telling whether it's GMO or not, whether it's vegan or not, and they're offering more healthier options.”

Some, like Turkish Airlines, offer special teas that claim to reduce the effects of stress, indigestion and sleep-loss.

Dr. Platkin says there’s evidence food can dictate mood, and that’s on the airlines’ radars.

“I think that the airlines are realizing that this is not just a favor to the passenger, that the passengers that eat better, meaning eat healthier, tend to be happier,” Dr. Platkin says.

Many also now offer more than movies on the screen at your seat.

“What we see on a lot of airlines is the in-flight entertainment system showing wellness videos,” Hobica explains.

And meditation apps on screen, too.

Lufthansa is testing sleeping masks that monitor brain waves to wake you at the best times to avoid jet lag. There are also space age seat cushions that give you more knee and legroom, and ergonomic headrests. Emirates offers special interactive amenity kits including activities and health tips for a more relaxing travel experience. There’s even a mattress company paired up with American Airlines to offer products for better shuteye on long-haul flights.

Still, Hobica points out some perks are only for certain passengers, “It's really in first class and business class that we're seeing better pillows and better blankets.”

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Featured VideoMore>>

  • Passengers' comfort 'takes flight'

    Passengers' comfort 'takes flight'

    Saturday, June 2 2018 1:22 AM EDT2018-06-02 05:22:59 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    No legroom, smaller seats, bad food…we’ve all heard the complaints, but the airlines are now working to create a healthier in-flight experience, adding things like organic food, in-flight exercise videos, even brain wave monitors to help with jet lag.

    More >

    No legroom, smaller seats, bad food…we’ve all heard the complaints, but the airlines are now working to create a healthier in-flight experience, adding things like organic food, in-flight exercise videos, even brain wave monitors to help with jet lag.

    More >

  • Wildcat Workout

    Wildcat Workout

    Saturday, June 2 2018 12:53 AM EDT2018-06-02 04:53:39 GMT
    Former Arizona Wildcats Allonzo Trier and Rawle Alkins workout for the Phoenix Suns on Friday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Former Arizona Wildcats Allonzo Trier and Rawle Alkins workout for the Phoenix Suns on Friday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    While Arizona big man DeAndre Ayton remains the front runner for the first pick, teammates Rawle Alkins and Allonzo Trier put on a Suns uniform and tried to impress the Suns decision makers 

    More >

    While Arizona big man DeAndre Ayton remains the front runner for the first pick, teammates Rawle Alkins and Allonzo Trier put on a Suns uniform and tried to impress the Suns decision makers 

    More >

  • DOUBLE HOMICIDE: Two women shot and killed at south Scottsdale law office

    DOUBLE HOMICIDE: Two women shot and killed at south Scottsdale law office

    Saturday, June 2 2018 12:21 AM EDT2018-06-02 04:21:34 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Scottsdale police are investigating after two women were shot and killed Friday afternoon.

    More >

    Scottsdale police are investigating after two women were shot and killed Friday afternoon.

    More >
    •   

Warren TrentWarren Trent is currently employed by KTVK/KPHO-TV in Phoenix, Arizona as an investigative and consumer producer for 3 On Your Side, a unit that earned a 2013 Rocky Mountain Emmy nomination for a report on expired tires and a 2015 an Emmy nomination for a report called "Mattress Madness."

Click to learn more about Warren.

Warren Trent
3 On Your Side

Warren previously did on-air reporting for the KTVK/KPHO-TV “Varsity Zone” sports show. Warren’s versatility continues to shine as he has worked on the assignment desk, as a news writer and as a field producer.

Warren is a seasoned television journalist whose progressive TV career began at 6ABC-TV in Philadelphia with "Action News," a favorite choice for millions of viewers for decades. While at 6ABC, Warren advanced through the ranks in unprecedented success as a sound technician, an assignment editor, a video editor, a sports producer, a bureau chief, a public affairs specialist and ultimately as programming producer. In his final role at 6ABC, Warren produced a top-rated, award-winning television news magazine show and also lead producer for the "High School Huddle" sports show. Warren has also been assigned to cover both global and national news stories.

In addition to broadcasting, Warren enjoys contributing to society as a mentor and volunteer. He is president of the Arizona Association of Black Journalists and a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

Warren has also volunteered by serving on the board of directors for Image and Attitude, a New Jersey-based nonprofit specializing in self-sufficiency for women and has also served on the board for The VIP Project, which supports autism awareness.

Warren says it is an honor to serve on the NATAS Board of Governors to work with a diverse group of professionals dedicated to honoring and assisting current and future journalists.

And one little-known fact about Warren is that he taught himself how to juggle as a hobby.

Hide bio

Contact 3 On Your Side