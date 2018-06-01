SLIDESHOW: 12 of the coolest aircraft paint jobs you'll ever see

Aircraft liveries -- to give the plane's exterior paint job its correct technical term -- are getting ever more creative. By turns amusing, beautiful, or even downright odd, they stand out in a sea of uniformity. (Source: China Eastern, Eva Air & Qatar)

By Chris Dwyer, CNN

Next time you look up as a plane travels overhead, there's a chance it could be more eye-catching than another aluminum tube with generic corporate branding.

Here are some of the coolest-looking aircraft that have crisscrossed the skies over the years.

