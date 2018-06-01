As Seen on GMAZ: Friday, June 1

Local Gilbert Dance Crew Elektro Elite competing on this season of World of Dance

Rise Dance Studio first garnered fame after its Elekrolytes team earned a win on America's Best Dance Crew, and the studio owned and operated by a group of high school friends has continued to dominate the local, regional and national dance scenes in the days since.

Local 13, 14 & 16-year-old girls took the stage for World Of Dance

The girls are the Elektro Elite that dance as part of the Elektrolytes in Gilbert

For more information on the Elektro Elite visit Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Elektrolytes

The Rise Dance Studios

1130 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert, AZ. 85234

Phone: (847) 505-2521

Website: https://www.therisedance.com

New recovery tool to get you feeling your best Theragun

Theragun is the newest recovery tool in the fitness and health industry the original high-frequency, high-amplitude neuromuscular percussive therapy device that provides muscle activation, recovery, and pain relief.

What does it help with? It helps with overall muscle recovery, pain relief, blood flow, increase range of motion, decrease lactic acid, sports performance, breaks down scar tissue, preventative care and injury prevention.

DME Performance and Recovery is one of only a few in Arizona that offer Theragun as a recovery tool.

Who benefits from this? Great for all ages that can handle a deep tissue type massage.

Sessions range from $30-$60 depending on length and can travel to you for an additional fee.

For more information: www.dmeperformanceandrecovery.com

DME Performance and Recovery

1746 W. Ruby Dr.

Tempe, Arizona 85284

Phone: (602) 434-7618

Free Fishing Day is Saturday, June 2nd

You can fish Arizona waters for free on Saturday, June 2, making this an ideal time to take the family out for some fun and relaxing outdoor recreation.

Arizona's Free Fishing Day will be celebrated on June 2 this year as part of National Fishing and Boating Week, which runs June 2-10. During that Saturday only, no fishing licenses are required for persons fishing any public waters in Arizona. Remember that bag limits and other fishing regulations are in full effect and must be observed during Free Fishing Days.

Kids under the age of 10 can fish for free all year long in Arizona, so this special fishing license exemption day means that the older kids and parents get a free pass for the day. Note that Saturday, June 9 is not a Free Fishing Day.

AZGFD will also sponsor some free fishing day clinics/events to give people the opportunity to try out this fun, family-oriented pastime. Loaner fishing rods, bait and instruction are provided for free at most of these venues. Bait is provided, and loaner rods are available for fishing events.

Times and locations of the scheduled events are:

Saturday, June 2

Goldwater Lake, Prescott, 8 a.m.-noon.

Lake Pleasant, Peoria, 6-10 a.m. No need to sign up.

Kaibab Lake, Williams, 9 a.m. noon.

Dead Horse Ranch State Park, Cottonwood. 8 a.m.-noon. "Verde Valley Fishing Fun Day". Channel catfish will be stocked prior to the event. Entrance fees to the state park will be waived for participating fishermen (check in at the front gate). The event is hosted by Arizona Game and Fish Department, Prescott National Forest, and Arizona State Parks.

Saturday, June 9

Parker Canyon Lake, Cochise County, 9 a.m. 2 p.m. No license required during event hours for those who register at the AZGFD booth.

For more information: https://www.azgfd.com/Fishing/

Bravo TV's newest series "Beats + Bites with the Potash Twins"

For more information: www.potashtwins.com

National Doughnut Day: Bites Donuts Arizona

National Doughnut Day is celebrated on June 01, 2018, succeeding the Doughnut Day event created by The Salvation Army in 1938 to honor the women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. This June observance takes place on the first Friday of June each year and celebrates the doughnut, also known as "donut". Source: www.cute-calendar.com

To celebrate National Donut Day! Local Valley food truck, Bites Mini Donuts is here to showcase some of their offerings and chat about how this family owned business got its start in the Valley!

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/bitesdonutsaz/ or call 480-313-9966

DeRay Davis @ Stand Up Live

DeRay Davis is quickly killing Hollywood with his hilarious humor and persona. His film credits include

Jumping the Broom, Semi-Pro, Old Dogs, Life as We Know It, Imagine That, License to Wed, School for

Scoundrels, Scary Movie 4, Barbershop 1&2 and Johnson Family Vacation.

Stand Up Live

Friday, June 1st-Sunday June 3rd

*Friday, June 1st 7:30 PM

21 & over

*Friday, June 1st 10:00 PM

18 & over

*Saturday, June 2nd 7:00 PM

21 & over

*Saturday, June 2nd 9:30 PM

21 & over

*Sunday, June 3rd 7:00 PM

18 & over

For more information: www.StandUpLive.com

Stand Up Live

50 W. Jefferson St.

Phoenix, AZ 85003

Box Office #: (480) 719-6100

