A pair of freeway improvement projects in the Phoenix area will require lane restrictions or closures this weekend (June 1-4), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

[MAP: ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (June 1-4)]

When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Traffic News]

Drivers should allow extra travel time, use caution and consider alternate routes while the following freeway restrictions are in place this weekend:

Westbound Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane between Interstate 17 and 35th Avenue in west Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to noon Sunday (June 3) for overhead sign installation. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes, including westbound and southbound Loop 101 in the West Valley. Stay alert and watch for highway crews and equipment when approaching the traveling through work zones. NOTE: Expect other lane restrictions along sections of I-10 between 19th Avenue and Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) during the times listed above. Restrictions include eastbound and westbound HOV-lane closures in some areas for sign installation.

Southbound/westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Elliot and Hawes roads in east Mesa from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (June 2) for installation of traffic-flow sensors. Southbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Guadalupe Road also closed. DETOUR: Consider alternate routes, including southbound Ellsworth or Power roads to Ray Road to access the Hawes Road on-ramp to westbound Loop 202..

Any additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including future weekend restriction information. Another great way to find more about ADOT’s projects and programs to improve Arizona’s transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.

Time to make your weekend plans! The ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory is out. Find out about road restrictions here: https://t.co/0xIhHxlnAc pic.twitter.com/RNAMHhtaP8 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 31, 2018

