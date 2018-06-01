Maricopa Mugs: June Arrest Photos Volume 1

Maricopa Mugs: June Arrest Photos Volume 1Posted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Phoenix PD: Well-known forensic psychiatrist Dr. Steven Pitt shot and killed
Phoenix police are investigating after well-known forensic psychiatrist Dr. Steven Pitt was shot and killed outside his office Thursday night.More >
Police: Mom gets drunk, falls asleep and smothers her 3-week-old baby
A Nebraska mother has been arrested months after deputies say she got drunk then smothered her 3-week-old son.More >
Hit-and-run crash leaves 2 pedestrians in critical condition in Phoenix, police say
A man and woman are in the hospital after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver in Phoenix early Friday morning, said police.More >
Deputies: Officer threatened to kill, rape to get nude pics
A Florida police officer is charged with threatening to kill a woman and her 5-year-old brother, and to rape her sister if she didn't send him nude photos of herself.More >
Southwest Airlines under fire after mom asked to 'prove' biracial child is hers
The past year has been full of airline controversies, and Southwest Airlines is in the middle of the latest one.More >
Dean convicted of shooting student in head for not selling enough marijuana
A former high school dean was convicted of shooting and nearly killing a student he had recruited to sell marijuana for him.More >
Dog killed 8-month-old girl while she played in her bouncy chair, police say
An 8-month-old baby was sitting in her bouncy chair when a pit bull mauled her to death, police said.More >
Where to get free donuts on National Donut Day 2018
Mark your calendars! National Donut Day on Friday, June 1 – which also means it’s time to score a free treat!More >
Bear euthanized after breaking into Payson home, AZ Game & Fish says
This is the third bear to be euthanized in the past week.More >
Teen catches deadly illness from working out too much
It causes a breakdown of muscle tissue, releasing a damaging protein into the blood and possibly damaging the kidneys.More >
Death sentence for Phoenix man who bound, gagged, burned pregnant girlfriend
A Phoenix man has been sentenced to death for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend in July of 2012.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
'Intoxicated' mother smothered her baby, police say
(Source: KETV via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Well-known forensic psychiatrist Dr. Steven Pitt shot and killed outside of Phoenix office
Phoenix police are investigating after well-known forensic psychiatrist Dr. Steven Pitt was shot and killed outside his office Thursday night. STORY: https://bit.ly/2Jn8MXuMore >
VIDEO: Man & woman hurt after being hit by car in Phoenix
A man and woman are fighting for their lives after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver in Phoenix early Friday morning, said police.More >
VIDEO: Pallet fire damages part of north Phoenix Fry's building
The Phoenix Fire Department is investigating a fire that occurred at a Cave Creek grocery store Friday morning. STORY: https://bit.ly/2swW12dMore >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student appears in court
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a student appeared in court for a pretrial proceeding Friday. Brittany Zamora, 27, has been in jail since she was taken into custody nearly two months ago. Full story at https://goo.gl/96XLbT.More >
