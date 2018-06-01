Pallet fire damages part of north Phoenix Fry's building

The Phoenix Fire Department is investigating a pallet fire that occurred at a north Phoenix grocery store Friday morning.

The incident happened at the Fry's Grocery Store near the area of Carefree Highway and Black Mountain Parkway.

According to Phoenix fire, they found a large pile of pallets on fire to the rear of the store.

Phoenix firefighters quickly got the upper hand and made a fast, aggressive attack preventing the fire from extending into the building.

Part of the building was damaged as the result of this pallet fire.

There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

