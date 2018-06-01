Places to get deals for Father's day in Phoenix metro

Father's Day is just around the corner. It falls on Sunday, June 17 to be exact. That means businesses across the Valley will be offering all kinds of freebies and deals just for dad.

We have compiled a list of businesses that are offering deals for dads this year.

Fired Pie

Buy one entree, get one free. Fired Pie is also offering to buy one $25 gift card, get a $5 bonus card back through June 17.

There are 18 Valley locations and two in Tucson.

Quintero Golf Club

All fathers can play at the Quintero Golf Club course for only $49. Two people can also play for the price of one starting at 10 a.m.

The golf course is located at 16752 W State Route 74 in Peoria.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets

The first 15,000 dads who attend the Father's Day game will receive a D-backs Hawaiian Shirt, courtesy of Tyson Foods. Fathers can who purchase a lower-level Baseline Reserve ticket can "Play Catch" on the field prior to the game for just $75.

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill

Half-off all beer flights for dads.

Thirsty Lion is offering deals with customer's favorites including the Roasted Pork Cubano, I.P.A. Beer Battered Fish & Chips and the Pepper Bacon Cheeseburger. The restaurant is also offering deals from their seasonal menus which includes Pork Carnitas Tacos, Coffee Crusted Grilled Skirt Steak Salad and the Impossible Burger.

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill has two locations in the Valley.

Genghis Grill Tempe

They are doing an all-day special on Father's Day for Dos Equis and Bud Lite beers. Dos Equis pints are $3, tall glasses are $4. Bud Lite pints are $2, tall glasses are $3.

2000 East Rio Salado Parkway, #1151, Tempe Marketplace, Tempe, AZ

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

On Saturday, June 16, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., dads can get a free all-you-can-eat chunky cinnamon French toast with the purchase of a breakfast entree.

This deal is valid at all 17 Kneaders locations in Arizona

