Tempe physical fitness center offers new recovery tool

A Tempe gym and physical fitness center is one of only a few in Arizona offering a new recovery tool to get you feeling your best.

The TheraGun is new to the fitness and health industry. It is a high-frequency, high-amplitude neuromuscular percussive therapy device that provides muscle activation, recovery and pain relief.

It helps with overall muscle recovery, pain relief and blood flow. It also increases range of motion and sports performance.

DME Performance and Recovery in Tempe offers this new recovery tool.

They say it is great for all ages that can handle deep tissue type massages.

Sessions range from $30 to $60 depending on length and they can even travel to you for an additional fee.

Check out DME Performance and Recovery at 1746 W. Ruby Drive or on their Facebook page.

