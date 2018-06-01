Free fishing this Saturday only in Arizona

The Arizona Game and Fishing Department (AZGFD) is celebrating a free fishing day as part of National Fishing and Boating Week, which runs from June 2 to June 10. (Source: 123rf.com)

Grab your reels and get your family fishing on the Arizona waters this Saturday, June 2 for some free, relaxing outdoor fun!

The Arizona Game and Fishing Department (AZGFD) is celebrating a free fishing day as part of National Fishing and Boating Week, which runs from June 2 to June 10.

During June 2, no fishing licenses will be required for persons fishing any public waters in Arizona. Bag limits and other fishing regulations will be in full effect and must be observed on the free fishing day.

Children under the age of 10 can fish for free all year long in Arizona, so this is a perfect opportunity for older kids and parents to get a free pass for the day to take the family out.

In addition to free fishing, AZGFD will also sponsor free fishing day clinics and events to give people the opportunity to try out this fun, family-oriented pastime.

Loaner fishing rods, bait and instructions are provided for free at most of the venues and events.

Saturday, June 2

Goldwater Lake, Prescott, 8 a.m. to noon

Lake Pleasant, Peoria, 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Kaibab Lake, Williams, 9 a.m. to noon

Dead Horse Ranch State Park, Cottonwood, 8 a.m. to noon.

Saturday, June 9 (Note this is not a free fishing day)

Parker Canyon Lake, Cochise County, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. No license required during event hours for those who register at AZGFD booth.

