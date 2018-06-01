Hit-and-run crash leaves 2 pedestrians in critical condition in Phoenix, police say

They were both transported to a local trauma center in critical condition. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two adults were outside of the crosswalk when a northbound vehicle hit them near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road sometime after midnight. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man and woman are in the hospital after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver in Phoenix early Friday morning, said police.

Two adults were crossing mid-block when a northbound vehicle hit them near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road sometime after midnight.

The driver immediately fled the scene, said police.

A second vehicle believed to be involved in the crash was identified and located. Police said it was unclear if the second vehicle also hit the pedestrians.

The man and woman were both transported to a local trauma center in critical condition, according to Capt. Rob McDade with the Phoenix Fire Department.

The man remains in critical condition and the woman is expected to survive her injuries, said police.

The hit-and-run vehicle was described as a dark blue vehicle.

While police investigated, 35th Avenue was closed in both directions from Indian School Road to Glenrosa Avenue.

The victim's identities have yet to be revealed by police.

