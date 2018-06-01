PD: Reported armed man sparks standoff in south Phoenix

Police said the suspect was reportedly armed and was threatening others. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police surrounded a house in south Phoenix due to reports of an armed man inside who would not come out.

They were called out to the home near 12th Street and Wayland Drive, which is north of Southern Avenue on Thursday.

Police said the man was reportedly armed and threatening others.

Officers were attempting to safely contact him.

The incident appeared to end safely. However, police have not confirmed that information.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.