'Streets of Joy' food delivery truck in need of major repairs

A Phoenix non-profit helping those struggling with addiction and homelessness needs help. They're called "Streets of Joy."

Streets of Joy is a faith-based ministry, and their refrigerated truck is a crucial part of their mission. With the truck, they're able to take food out to the streets and help families in need.

Sadly, the truck broke down, putting a halt to their food bank deliveries.

"At this point we're just believing in the father that there's (sic) some people out that would like to help us and could find it as a blessing for themselves to put us back on the road again," said Pastor Eric Jenkins, director of Streets of Joy.

Click here if you want to donate and help Streets of Joy.

