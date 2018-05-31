June 2018 festivals and events in the Phoenix area

(Sources: Facebook @PhoenixZoo, Facebook @ phxjuneteenth, Facebook @ madeintheshadebeerfestival) (3TV/CBS 5) -
As the weather heats up and ushers in Summer, the Phoenix area and beyond have exciting festivals and events you’ll want to know about. Below are several events for adults or the general public that you may want to take part in during the month of June.
Superhero Prowl & Play
June 9, 2018
5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix Zoo
455 N. Galvan Parkway
Phoenix, AZ
12th Annual Wine in the Pines
June 9, 2018
5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Crown King Saloon
7219 Main Street
Crown King, AZ
Made In The Shade Beer Tasting Festival
June 9, 2018
1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Coconino County Fairgrounds
Flagstaff, AZ
Juneteenth Valley of the Sun Celebration
June 16, 2018
4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Eastlake Park
Phoenix, AZ
ELEVATE Music Festival
June 24, 2018
4 p.m.
Grand Canyon University
3300 W. Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ
