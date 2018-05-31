June 2018 festivals and events in the Phoenix area

As the weather heats up and ushers in Summer, the Phoenix area and beyond have exciting festivals and events you’ll want to know about. Below are several events for adults or the general public that you may want to take part in during the month of June.



Superhero Prowl & Play

June 9, 2018

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix Zoo

455 N. Galvan Parkway

Phoenix, AZ

12th Annual Wine in the Pines

June 9, 2018

5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Crown King Saloon

7219 Main Street

Crown King, AZ



Made In The Shade Beer Tasting Festival

June 9, 2018

1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Coconino County Fairgrounds

Flagstaff, AZ



Juneteenth Valley of the Sun Celebration

June 16, 2018

4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Eastlake Park

Phoenix, AZ

ELEVATE Music Festival

June 24, 2018

4 p.m.

Grand Canyon University

3300 W. Camelback Road

Phoenix, AZ

