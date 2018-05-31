Thieves steal motorized scooter outside of Phoenix home, woman says

A woman in Phoenix says two men stole her mother's electric mobility scooter right from the front of her house.

It happened on May 23 around 5:30 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and Glendale.

Erin O'Neal has surveillance video of the crime. It shows the two men in her driveway where they just lift the scooter up and take it off the property. The surveillance camera didn't catch where they took it.

"It breaks my heart," said O'Neal.

O'Neal said the scooter was out there as they helped her mother, Donna Morgan, move back to Michigan for the summer.

"It's pretty disgusting for people to steal something like that from someone who really needs it," O'Neal said.

She said her mother walks with a cane, too, and the scooter is the only way she can do things outside of the house.

"She's sad she can't participate with the kids," said O'Neal. "It now really puts a lot of responsibility on dad to have to do the shopping and do everything that they need because she can't help."

Morgan is now in Colorado.

She said insurance won't cover replacing the stolen scooter and she doesn't have the $2,000 to $3,000 it costs to replace it.

