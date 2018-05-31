Locally-owned donut shops around town offer scrumptious treats

Get ready to indulge! National Donut Day is Friday, June 1.

Celebrated annually on the first Friday in June, this day was established in 1938 to honor The Salvation Army Donut Lassies, women who served the tasty pastries to soldiers during World War I.

You can find good donuts just about anywhere. But if you want to "shop locally," we've created a list of some of the Valley's finest locally-owned donut shops.

The Local Donut

This Scottsdale favorite offers traditional donuts with a fun twist. You'll find classics like twist and sprinkle donuts. Get a little more extravagant with Boston Creme and French crullers. Or get really fancy with creative flavors like Crème brûlée, Fruity Pebbles, maple bacon, PB&J and S'Mores. On weekends, you can enjoy Croissant Donuts (in some circles called "Cronuts!")

3213 Hayden Road,

Scottsdale, AZ 85251|

(480) 500-5236

Store Hours

Monday: Closed

Tuesday to Sunday: 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

http://www.thelocaldonutshop.com/

Desert Donuts

Desert Donuts is a family owned and operated donut & coffee shop in Northern Phoenix, AZ. They opened their doors in July of 2013 and haven't looked back. Donuts are warm and made to order. (You can even call ahead!) Pick your favorite icings, like marshmallow, lemon, maple or cream cheese.Then choose your topping, like pretzel pieces, bacon pieces, cotton candy and Cap'n Crunch. Then there are the signature donuts with tempting names like the Chocolate Come, the Chunky Monkey and the Cookie Monster.

Also- looking for a sweet treat for a special occasion? Check out the customized Donut cake pops, available for special order only.

3134 W. Carefree Hwy. Suite A-10

Phoenix, AZ 85086

(623) 582-0281

HOURS:

MON-SAT: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m.

SUN: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

http://www.desertdonuts.com/home.html

Rollover Doughnuts & Coffee

The sweeter side of Short Leash Hot Dogs serves up truly delicious donuts with its Rollover Donuts side of the business. Don't miss the Black and Blue, the Orange glazed with pistachios, and the Spicy Thai Coconut.

Stop by our Roosevelt location Friday and enjoy scratch-made, artisan doughnuts created by their bakers. Quantities might be limited, so you're encouraged to order your doughnuts ahead of time by visiting: https://shortleashhotdogs.com/rollover-doughnuts/

110 E. Roosevelt

Phoenix, AZ 85004

(602) 795-2193

https://shortleashhotdogs.com/

The Original Rainbow Donuts

This local store is not affiliated with other Rainbow Donuts/franchises. It's just "a small family-owned business dedicated to making scrumptious donuts." This shop offers a variety of flavors on the regular menu. Check out the maple bacon, the cinnamon twist and the Tiger Tail Twist. Or, visit the Deluxe menu for the Specialty Candy Donut topped with M&Ms, or the Oreo Donut with marshmallow icing and Oreo crumbles.

When you visit this store, you'll also find other pastries and a menu of savory breakfast dishes.

There are two locations:

Phoenix

15834 N. Cave Creek Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85032

602 867-9502

North Scottsdale

6245 E. Bell Rd. #115

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

480 912-6210

http://www.theoriginalrainbowdonuts.com/

Cave Grounds

Big chains, move over. Make room for Crave Grounds, a new locally-owned coffee shop with a whole new concept in donuts. The shop's mini-donuts are made fresh, and made-to-order, with any toppings of your choice. Much like a yogurt bar, your choices will range from cookie dough to Snickers to sprinkles and more. Combine Frostings with Toppings – mix and match!

10105 E. Via Linda Road Suite 106

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Hours of Operation

Monday-Friday 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday 6 a.m to 2 p.m.

http://cravegrounds.com/

Bosa Donuts

This Valley favorite offers a variety of flavors of raised, cake and Devil's Food donuts, as well as fancy donuts. Bosa now has 16 locations around town. Youll find breakfast items, a lunch menu, and beverage menu featuring iced coffee and smoothies.

http://bosadonutsaz.com/

