Judge delays retrial for man charged in NAU campus shooting
PD: Man dead after shooting in Phoenix
A man was found dead Thursday evening after a shooting in Phoenix, police said.More >
Deputies: Officer threatened to kill, rape to get nude pics
A Florida police officer is charged with threatening to kill a woman and her 5-year-old brother, and to rape her sister if she didn't send him nude photos of herself.More >
Dog killed 8-month-old girl while she played in her bouncy chair, police say
An 8-month-old baby was sitting in her bouncy chair when a pit bull mauled her to death, police said.More >
Death sentence for Phoenix man who bound, gagged, burned pregnant girlfriend
A Phoenix man has been sentenced to death for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend in July of 2012.More >
PD: Reported armed man sparks standoff in south Phoenix
Police said the man was reportedly armed and threatening others.More >
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
Teen catches deadly illness from working out too much
It causes a breakdown of muscle tissue, releasing a damaging protein into the blood and possibly damaging the kidneys.More >
New shimming scam targets your credit card chip
Shimming is the new skimming. Scammers are now targeting the chip on your credit card.More >
Woman's airport 'angel' turns out to be Arizona Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham
It wasn’t until after Delilah boarded the plane the she realized her “angel,” as she called him, is none other than Arizona Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham.More >
Social posts after pedestrian struck and killed met with outrage
Racist posts to social media after a pedestrian was struck and killed on a Louisiana highway have been met with disgust and outrage.More >
Bear euthanized after breaking into Payson home, AZ Game & Fish says
This is the third bear to be euthanized in the past week.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
Social posts after pedestrian struck and killed met with outrage
VIDEO: Little boy helps woman walk up flight of stairs
(Source: Riley Duncan, Meredith)More >
VIDEO: 18-year-old overcomes all odds to graduate
VIDEO: 18-year-old overcomes all odds to graduateHis spirit to never give up is inspiring to many.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher charged with having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
Brittany Zamora, a Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student, pleaded not guilty to all charges Friday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
RAW: Sledgehammer attack caught on camera
A road rage suspect seen on surveillance video hitting a man with a sledgehammer after smashing the windows out of a vehicle is being sought by Philadelphia police. (Source: Philadelphia Police via CNN)More >